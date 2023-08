Dates set for Christkindlmarkets in Chicago, Aurora

The dates have been set for Christkindlmarket Chicago. This year, there will be locations in Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way and Aurora.

One Christkindlmarket will be in Wrigleyville and another at RiverEdge Park in Aurora

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark your Christmas calendar: Three Christkindlmarkets will open in the Chicago area, one week before Thanksgiving.

The popular German Christmas markets will be at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

SEE ALSO: Calling all Santa's helpers! 'Great Christmas Light Fight' casting for season 12 | How to apply

They all open Friday, Nov. 17, and close toward the end of December.

This year's mugs will be revealed in October.

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza: Nov. 17-Dec. 24

Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville: Nov. 17-Dec.31

Monday - Thursday:3 - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec. 26 - 28: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Aurora: Nov. 17-Dec. 24

Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 - 20): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.