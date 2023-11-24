If you're planning to hit the stores but aren't sure what to buy for your kids-you're in luck, we've got the hottest toys of the year.

Sam's Toy Box: Check out some of the hottest Black Friday toys

Beast Lab (Moose Toys)

-Beast Lab, an interactive playset, empowers kids to create and unleash a "jaw-some" electronic action figure.

-Kids can add creation ingredients to the chamber and initiate the human-beast connection with a simulated finger scan.

-Crackling sounds, epic roars, flashing lights, and fizzing bubbles emit from the chamber while Bio Mist flows.

-Adding the pandemonium crystal gives the beast its power.

-Kids can pull the emergency lever, drain the ingredients, and unleash the beast.

-Mayhem Megashark or Havoc Hammerhead emerges ready for action-packed battle fun.

-Every time the experiment is repeated, the beast evolves with new sounds, colors, and ways to play.

-Ages: 5+

-MSRP: $79.99

-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

(MINTiD) DOG-E (Wowwee)

-Uncrate this pup to reveal a unique combination of colorful lights, sounds, and personality traits, so no two Dog-Es are ever the same!

-Unique movements, personality and sounds brings this robot dog to life, and Dog-E's personality influences how it behaves and responds to kids with over 200 sounds and reactions.

-Dog-E talks with its tail, using persistence of vision (POV) technology to communicate.

- Kids can train Dog-E to learn their name and do tricks, track its needs, or even toss it a treat and unlock even more interactive play with Dog-E's connected app.

-Multiple people can mint, save, and load unique profiles with the app, so Dog-E is a robot dog for the whole family!

-Ages: 6+

-MSRP: $79.99

-Available: Amazon

Style Bae (Just Play)

-Style BAE dolls and accessory sets offer a unique, fresh play experience - simply peel, stick, and style!

-Each Style BAE comes with a closet full of seven super-trendy outfits that couldn't be easier to change, especially for young fashionistas!

-Sized at 10 inches tall, each doll features a 3D sculpted head with rooted hair and a 2D body.

-Kids can mix and match tops, bottoms, and shoes made from reusable cling stickers to create over 850 looks.

-To build their closet, kids can collect all four Bae dolls: "Y2K Gurl" Dylan, "K-Pop Princess" Kiki, "Pop Punk Star" Kenzie, and "Streetwear Queen" Harper.

-Ages: 4+

-MSRP: $19.99

-Available: Amazon, Walmart

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Might Marine HQ (Spin Master)

-A must-have toy to play out all the mighty missions from the film, the Mighty Marine HQ features a preschool-friendly transformation, dual vehicle launchers, and two projectiles on each side.

-It features lights, sounds, music and pup phrases!

-The HQ also comes with a Chase vehicle and pup figure.

-Age: 3+

-$129.99

-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

-L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers (MGA Entertainment)

-Taking L.O.L. Surprise!to new heights, these collectibles burst out of their Magic Flyers packaging and take flight.

-Two modes of play - unboxing and quick open (the objective is to let out the flying fairy)!

-Bottle opens up automatically, then pull the lid back all the way and watch her fly out!

-To keep the fairy suspended, kids can hold their hand under her legs she magically moves up.

-Bottle comes with three triple AAA batteries and the fairy is fully charged.

-A USB charger is included in the bottle.

-20-minute charge for a four minute fly!

-Rechargeable and repeatable unboxing experience.

-Ages: 4+

-MSRP: $29.99

-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Maxx Action 3-N-1 Maxx Recycler (Sunny Days ENT)

-Measuring 18 inches long, this action-packed truck is a true-to-scale version of what kids see on their streets every day!

-Kids can use the dual joystick controllers to collect garbage and clean up the neighborhood.

-Kids can load up the 16 pieces of trash or find their own.

-The powerful front loader lifts and dumps into the truck bed while the detachable garbage can raises and lowers for double the fun!

-Equipped with flashing lights and realistic sounds, kids will have a blast as they drive, lift, and dump for continuous realistic play.

-Ages: 3+

-MSRP: $39.99

-Available: Target, Amazon

Batman and Wonder Woman Tonie (Tonies)

-Perfect for little superheroes, this Tonie makes a great play time partner, an essential caped travel companion, and a brilliant bedtime guardian.

-With stories including The Penguin, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batmobile Training and The Riddler, Batman's Super-Villians also make more than a flying visit.

-After all, Batman wouldn't be Batman without the criminals of Gotham City to hunt down.

-With stories including Young Diana, Wonder Woman Training and Medusa, Wonder Woman makes a great travel companion, a fierce bedtime story protector and a perfect play time DC Super Hero.

-The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, educational, digital listening experience speaker that plays stories, songs, and much more.

-Ages: 5+

-MSRP: $17.99

-Available: Target, Tonies.com, Amazon, Walmart, Specialty Retailers

