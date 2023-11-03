Chicago's 110th Christmas tree which will light up Millennium Park is coming from Darien.

Chicago chooses spruce from Darien as official Christmas tree

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. That's because the city of Chicago has chosen this years tree to be displayed at Millennium Park.

The 45-foot-Colorado blue spruce is being donated by the De La Cruz family.

The tree will be removed Friday morning, and relocated to Millennium Park. It will then be decorated, and covered in lights and flipped on during

the official tree lighting ceremony on November 17.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. The ceremony will have fireworks as well as performances by DJ TREW, Meagan McNeal, Broadway in Chicago's Betty Boop, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival with featured artists from Puerto Rico - Emma Colon Zayas, Maribel Delgado, Fabiola Mendez, with singer Celenia Sanchez Mata, and Santa and Mrs. Laura Lynn Claus.