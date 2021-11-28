christmas tree

Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree? Survey seeks answers in holiday's polarizing debate

20% of readers think a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving is OK -- as long as it's after Halloween.
By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree?

This holiday season, the age-old debate continues: Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree?

Yes, according to 95% of readers surveyed in a new Axios poll. Only 5.5% believe that it's "never too early" for the Tannenbaum.

A majority of readers responded that the best time to deck the halls is right now: 55% of more than 1,800 surveyed agreed that November, after Thanksgiving, is the appropriate time to bring in the tree.

One-fifth of readers think a Christmas tree before Turkey Day is OK -- as long as it's after Halloween. And 17% responded that they'd prefer to wait until December.

And 2% channeled the spirit of Scrooge, responding that a tree is only acceptable after Dec. 20.

Despite personal strong-held convictions, anyone looking for the perfect Christmas tree should buy early: Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.

"I think everyone will be able to get a tree, but if you want a choice, go early. Be flexible," said Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS TREE
Tips on caring for your Christmas tree and holiday plants
Venomous snake found lurking in family's Christmas tree
Cut down your own Christmas tree at Aurora's Abbey Farms
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News