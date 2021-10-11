Activists gather in Chicago's Little Italy to demand Christopher Columbus statues be put back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6333854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Activists upset over the removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago are demanding they be returned just ahead of the Columbus holiday Monday.The group gathered in Chicago's Little Italy Sunday, calling for the statues that were removed from Grant Park, Arrigo Park, and South Chicago to be put back.They say the removal of the statues is erasing Italian American history.Last July, Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the statues removed to stop tension between protesters and police, and said it would be temporary. At last check, the future of those statues is still under review.Monday is a federal holiday, so federal offices will be closed.The post office will be closed and there will not be mail delivery.In Illinois, Secretary of State facilities will be closed, among other state offices; and in Chicago, city offices will be closed. Most businesses will be open.