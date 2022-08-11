WATCH LIVE

Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled

Lawyers for Vaughn claim investigators manipulated DNA test results, which they say helped lead to the original indictment

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
5 minutes ago
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Christopher Vaughn, the Oswego man convicted of killing his wife and three young children in 2007, claims the grand jury that indicted him was misled by prosecutors.

He was convicted in the murder after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.

However, lawyers for Vaughn claim investigators manipulated DNA test results, which they say helped lead to the original indictment.

Christopher Vaughn was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.

Vaughn's parents are asking for a new trial.

The Will County State's Attorney provided a statement Wednesday saying:

"In the successful prosecution of Christopher Vaughn, we called 90 witnesses to the stand in our case-in-chief and the jury returned a guilty verdict in 60 minutes."

Vaughn previously claimed his wife killed their children before killing herself.

