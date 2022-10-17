Cicero house fire leaves 62-year-old man dead; 82-year-old woman rescued

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was killed in a Cicero fire Monday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out after midnight in the 3100-block of South 53rd Street, officials said.

An 82-year-old woman was rescued from the fire, but a 62-year-old man believed to be her son died in the fire, officials said.

The victim was watching TV in the front room and officials said it appears the fire started in the basement right under the front room.

The family has five cats, with three of them accounted for and two still missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental, possibly involving a candle.