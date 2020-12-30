Chicago Christmas tree recycling starts January 9 at 25 locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't throw away that Christmas tree!The City of Chicago's annual holiday tree recycling program offers free tree recycling at 25 locations throughout the city.The program runs Saturday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.All you have to do is drop your tree off at any of the locations to be recycled. Only live or natural trees are accepted; no garlands and wreaths. All tinsel, ornaments, lights and stands must be removed. Plastic bags used for transporting the tree should also be removed before putting the trees in their recycling stalls.All trees are mulched, so it's important residents strip them of all extra objects before recycling. Six locations, noted below, offer free much on a first come, first served basis starting on Jan. 12.Here are the city's tree recycling locations:Bessemer Park8930 S. Muskegon Ave.Clark Park3400 N. Rockwell St.Forestry Site900 E. 103rd StreetThis site offers free mulchGarfield Park100 N. Central Park Ave.Grant Park900 S. Columbus Dr.Humboldt Park Boathouse1369 N. Sacramento Ave.Jackson Park6300 S. Cornell Ave.Kennedy Park2427 W. 113th St.Kelvyn Park4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.Lake Meadows Park3117 S. Rhodes Ave.Lincoln ParkCannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave., east of Cannon Dr.This site offers free mulchMargate Park4921 N. Marine Dr.This site offers free mulchMarquette Park6700 S. Kedzie Ave.McKinley Park2210 W. Pershing Rd.Mt. Greenwood Park3721 W. 111th St.This site offers free mulchNorth Park Village5801 N. Pulaski Rd.This site offers free mulchNorwood Park5801 N. Natoma Ave.This site offers free mulchPortage Park4100 N. Long Ave.Riis Park6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.Rowan Park11546 S. Avenue LSheridan Park910 S. Aberdeen St.Walsh Park1722 N. AshlandWarren Park6601 N. Western Ave.This site offers free mulchWentworth Park5701 S. Narragansett Ave.West Chatham Park8223 S. Princeton