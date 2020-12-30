CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't throw away that Christmas tree!
The City of Chicago's annual holiday tree recycling program offers free tree recycling at 25 locations throughout the city.
The program runs Saturday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
All you have to do is drop your tree off at any of the locations to be recycled. Only live or natural trees are accepted; no garlands and wreaths. All tinsel, ornaments, lights and stands must be removed. Plastic bags used for transporting the tree should also be removed before putting the trees in their recycling stalls.
All trees are mulched, so it's important residents strip them of all extra objects before recycling. Six locations, noted below, offer free much on a first come, first served basis starting on Jan. 12.
Here are the city's tree recycling locations:
Bessemer Park
8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
Clark Park
3400 N. Rockwell St.
Forestry Site
900 E. 103rd Street
This site offers free mulch
Garfield Park
100 N. Central Park Ave.
Grant Park
900 S. Columbus Dr.
Humboldt Park Boathouse
1369 N. Sacramento Ave.
Jackson Park
6300 S. Cornell Ave.
Kennedy Park
2427 W. 113th St.
Kelvyn Park
4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Lake Meadows Park
3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
Lincoln Park
Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave., east of Cannon Dr.
This site offers free mulch
Margate Park
4921 N. Marine Dr.
This site offers free mulch
Marquette Park
6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
McKinley Park
2210 W. Pershing Rd.
Mt. Greenwood Park
3721 W. 111th St.
This site offers free mulch
North Park Village
5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
This site offers free mulch
Norwood Park
5801 N. Natoma Ave.
This site offers free mulch
Portage Park
4100 N. Long Ave.
Riis Park
6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Rowan Park
11546 S. Avenue L
Sheridan Park
910 S. Aberdeen St.
Walsh Park
1722 N. Ashland
Warren Park
6601 N. Western Ave.
This site offers free mulch
Wentworth Park
5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
West Chatham Park
8223 S. Princeton
Chicago Christmas tree recycling starts January 9 at 25 locations
RECYCLING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More