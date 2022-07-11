ABC Primetime

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

NEW YORK -- "Claim to Fame" premieres right after tonight's big "Bachelorette" premiere on ABC.

The show is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame.

The new series features a dozen relatives of famous people.

They're brought together in a house and their identities are hidden, concealed so a game can be played with each contestant trying to guess the celebrity connection of their fellow housemates.

There are games to aid that process, but also elimination challenges.

"It's all about just having fun. I think seeing these contestants who are all similar by way of being related to someone who's in the public eye, they feel a special bond really quickly, but how long that bond lasts without being thrown under the bus is the fun part of this game," Kevin Jonas said.

Don't miss "Claim to Fame" tonight at 10 p.m. right after the two-hour "The Bachelorette" premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcabc premieresreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Former NFL greats head back to primetime on ABC with game shows
Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show
Stars turn out for Disney's Upfront Presentation of fall season
TOP STORIES
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
How to get free fries at McDonald's and Wendy's
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
ISP vehicle damaged on Dan Ryan, 87th Street ramp closed
Rare fossil meteorites donated to Chicago Field Museum
Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life at risk, Biden admin says
Northbrook police respond to barricaded person
Show More
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
IN man claims running on all fours like a dog made him 'crazy ripped'
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
1 injured in South Loop shootout among concealed-carry holder, gunmen
More TOP STORIES News