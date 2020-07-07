Man, 30, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man has died after being rescued from Lake Michigan Monday at Clark Street Beach in Evanston, police said.

According to Evanston police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were responding to Clark Street Beach to clear crowds when they were alerted about a man drowning.

A good samaritan at the beach attempted to rescue the victim from the water as responding life guards and officials pulled them to shore.

Evanston firefighters administered CPR and other life saving efforts before the man was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The victim, identified as a 30-year-old Chicago man, later died at Evanston Hospital, police said.

Clark Street Beach was busy at the time with several people taking advantage of the open beach and high temperatures.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

No further victim information has been released at this time.
