CHICAGO (WLS) -- The subject of climate change is deservedly getting more and more attention, locally, around the country and around world.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler spoke with ABC News & Good Morning America's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee about the subject and the upcoming summit in Glasgow, Scotland in November.Ginger updates us on her new ABC News Live & Hulu series Year of Extremes which you can watch right now. Her series includes an interview with White House Climate Czar, John Kerry, as well as numerous climate scientists.Tracy and Ginger talk about how climate change may be affecting us here in Chicago.