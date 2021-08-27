mental health

Lakeview coffee shop helping connect community to mental health services on hunt for new home

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago hip-hop musician that is helping fund mental health services, while also combating food insecurity on the South Side with his coffee shop, is on the hunt for a new location after being opened for less than a year.

Christopher LeMark opened the doors to Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health in November 2020, with the goal to educate and fund mental health services. Every cup of brew helps people from the South Side get into therapy.

After a little less than a year of opening the shop, LeMark said they are looking for a new home.

"We hit a bump in the road. We have been trying to get a new lease with management but due to a non-compete clause we had to move," LeMark said.

According to the landlord, the coffee shop only had a temporary arrangement to occupy the space.

LeMark said they've created a text campaign to help with the move and construction of the coffee shop. He hopes to raise $50,000.

Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health plan to stay in the Lakeview area, a place LeMark said has taken them in.

"We built this thing on a collection of stories, right. And so everybody's story matters, the entire city matters. This is why we have to remain open," said LeMark.

For more information, visit the coffee shop's website chhamh.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslakeviewcommunity journalistmental wellnessmental healthcoffee
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
Oak Lawn police launch co-responder program for mental health calls
Lil Wayne opens up about mental health struggles
Legislation introduced to help identify youth at risk of suicide
Sunday Scaries are at an all-time high, report says
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
Dozens of COVID cases at north suburban school expose hundreds
Indoor mask mandate Illinois: New COVID policy announced
Heather Mack Oak Park: Indonesia to free woman who helped kill mother
'Several' COVID cases linked to North Side Market Days festival
Jussie Smollett's attorneys cannot call on Kim Foxx to testify: judge
LIVE: Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
Show More
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
2 killed in Kankakee shooting near courthouse
Investigation reveals stark racial disparity in school discipline
Woman shot inside Greater Grand Crossing nail salon: CPD
More TOP STORIES News