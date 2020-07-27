Money Fix

US Coin Task Force to tackle shortage as it leaves some short-changed amid coronavirus pandemic

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you've tried to scramble up some change recently, you might have noticed there is a coin shortage. Now, the federal government is setting up a task force to get coins back into circulation.

You may have seen signs posted on banks, gas stations and stores saying they don't have coins to make change. A big component of the shortage is coins piling up at home that aren't being circulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortage is affecting people like Alsip resident Beverly Corey, who needs quarters to do laundry.

"I asked my son to go to the bank to get some quarters so I could do laundry downstairs," she said, "No quarters, he went to another bank on the way home, no quarters, and he went to a gas station, no quarters."

"Nobody has change they can sell," said Corey's son Matthew Brandt, who says he stopped at five or six businesses.

Why is there a coin shortage?



The U.S Mint closed briefly, which stopped the production of money. At the same time, people stayed home and were handing over less cash at stores and other businesses.

The U.S. Mint has since reopened, but they are operating now under reduced capacity to keep workers safe. This has resulted in cash registers being short on coins.

"They are locked up in people's houses, piggy banks and jars, or locked up in closed businesses," says Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Bankrate.com. "Seventeen percent come from the mint, which was closed for a short time. It has to do with the pandemic, and people are spending less, and they are especially spending less on bills and coins because they think these may have germs on them. The whole flow of money has been disrupted."

The Federal Reserve says business and bank closures during the pandemic "have significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. While there is an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy, the slowed pace of circulation has reduced available inventories in some areas of the country. ..."

The federal government has resulted to creating a U.S. Coin Task Force to look for solutions.

The I-Team found signs at Jewel and Mariano's service desks, and on the doors of a Dollar Store and a Chase Bank, all saying they're change-challenged.

RELATED: Why is there a coin shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Some businesses, like Kroger, who owns Mariano's, have gotten creative.

"Kroger has gone the furthest," says Rossman. "They are not giving any coins as change, instead, they are rounding up and putting the extra money on your loyalty card, or with your permission, they are giving it to charity."

But Corey says cash is king and that the issue is "very inconvenient."

The popularity of contactless payments like Apple Pay and wave-and-pay during COVID-19 also means fewer coins are out there.
EMBED More News Videos

The convenient "wave and pay" technology available with some credit cards is making a comeback after serious security concerns.



Some stores and banks are offering deals or waiving fees if you exchange your change for paper cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoisalsipmoneycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakmoney fixcoronavirus pandemici teamu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakconsumercoinscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
Homeowners can still get a break on federally-backed mortgages
West Side apartment dwellers wait months for fix after AC goes out
Mobile bank apps can be vulnerable to thieves, hackers
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston police investigate 2 deadly shootings in 2 days, blocks apart
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
47 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue protests collide
Glenview man shot to death near Evanston Red Line station ID'd
Video, 911 audio released in Indiana police dog mauling
TV reporter credits viewer with noticing cancerous lump
Show More
Researchers to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coast
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
LA area cop, teen daughter die in car crash on vacation
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Monday
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
More TOP STORIES News