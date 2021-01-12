Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream

A new product unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show could be the key to Heaven on Earth for some people.
The ColdSnap is being billed as the Keurig for all things chilled.
It's able to make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen drinks, like margaritas and smoothies, in under 90 seconds.
The ColdSnap is expected to cost close to $1,000 when in goes on sale next year.
