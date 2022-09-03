College football tailgating snack ideas from Mariano's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The return of college football brings the return of Saturday tailgating.

A wining game-day meal is key for a great tailgate.

Amanda Puck from Mariano's says a quick trip to the grocery store will save you time in the kitchen, so you can spend more time with friends enjoying the game.

Here are some easy snacks to put together when you get ready to watch the big game.

Caprese Sliders

Mini Brioche buns with mozzarella, Might Vine Tomatoes, MAAZAH chutney aioli and Bear Pond Pesto with Piccolo Sogno balsamic.

Four Star Artisan Sausage Board with Turano Buns

Mix and match sausages with local condiments, sauces, pickles and more.

Honey Mustard Miller Chicken and Waffle Skewers with Heaven's Honey Maple Syrup

Ingredients

14 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Heaven's Honey

6 to 8 boneless skinless Miller chicken thighs

12 teaspoon coarse salt

14 teaspoon ground black pepper

18 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 400F. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a small bowl mix together mustard, honey, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper. Rub mustard mixture on chicken thighs and place on the pan.

Bake approximately 20 minutes until chicken reaches and internal temperature of 165F.

Skewer with your favorite waffle and drizzle with Heaven's Honey Maple Syrup

Muchacha Salsa Nachos

Ingredients:

1 can of refried beans

1 bag of your favorite local Tortilla Chips

1 can of local Black Beans, Rinsed and Drained (Goode Foods or Old Havana Foods)

1 container of Mariano's Fresh Pico De Gallo

1 jar of local Muchacha Cheese

1 scoop of Mariano's Guacamole

cup of sour cream

chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Warm refried beans and cover the bottom of the platter. Cover with a layer of tortilla chips and top with pico de gallo.

Next, layer more black beans and pour heated Muchacha Cheese dip over the beans. Top with cilantro, guacamole and sour cream. Enjoy!