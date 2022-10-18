WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Columbus Day Parade Chicago 2022 returns to Loop | Watch ABC7 broadcast here

Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini host parade broadcast on ABC7

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, October 10, 2022
EMBED <>More Videos

A big crowd filled the downtown area for Chicago's 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big crowd filled downtown Chicago on Monday afternoon for the city's annual Columbus Day parade.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, which serves the Chicagoland area, welcomed all to this year's parade. The day began with a Mass at the shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and then a wreath laying ceremony in Arrigo Park.

Many attendees then made their way to the 70th annual Columbus Day parade, hosted by ABC7 Chicago's Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, that kicked off in the Loop at 1 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.