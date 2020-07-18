Protest escalates near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, police respond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322781" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rally was held for Black and Indigenous people at Chicago's Buckingham Fountain Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding after a group of protesters vandalized the large statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park Friday evening.Protesters have spray-painted the statue, covered it with a sheet and tied ropes to it. It appears they tried to bring it down.Chopper7 is over the scene.Protesters have currently left the area near the statue, and are marching through nearby streets. Some clashed with police Friday evening.The rally planned for Black and Indigenous people began earlier in the evening at Buckingham Fountain. Many called for the defunding of the Chicago Police Department, saying the money should be invested in neighborhoods.No other details about the protest or the police response are known at this time.