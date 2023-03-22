ComEd giving away free trees, shrubs for Arbor Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd wants to give you a free tree.

The company is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to donate more than 3,000 tree and shrub samplings to Illinois customers.

More than fifteen varieties of trees and shrubs are available in this year's program.

ComEd says properly located plants can help people save on energy bill by shading homes in the summer and blocking strong winds in the winter.

Participants will receive their free plant by mail at the end of April. just in time for Arbor Day on the 28th.

Since 2015, ComEd and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted more than 31,000 trees across northern Illinois.

To select a free tree or shrub, visit ArborDay.org/ComEd.