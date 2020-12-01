electric

ComEd customers paying for modernization legislation exposed in bribery scandal: report

Report claims consumers have seen a 37% increase in the delivery portion of their electricity bills
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Consumers are paying the price for the legislation that ComEd obtained in the recently exposed bribery scandal, according to a new report.

The Illinois Public Interest Research Group claims the "smart grid" and modernization legislation allowed ComEd to increase profits by 47% over eight years.

RELATED: Corruption in Springfield: Illinois House speaker linked to bribery scandal involving utility giant ComEd; BGA analyzes

The watchdog report also claims consumers have seen a 37% increase in the delivery portion of their electricity bills.

RELATED: ComEd $200M bribery scheme fine won't be passed on to consumers

While ComEd admitted to its role in the bribery scheme, it disputes the report's findings. They said consumers have seen benefits from the modernization, including fewer unplanned outages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiselectricpolitical scandalscandalmike madiganbriberypolitics
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTRIC
ComEd outage leaves 3K without power
ComEd $200M fine won't be passed on to consumers
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials discuss rollout, travel order
IL reports 12,542 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Show More
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Feed the Love: ABC 7 Chicago, Disney kick off Giving Tuesday
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
More TOP STORIES News