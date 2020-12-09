Lake Barrington comfort dog handler with Lutheran Church Charities dies from COVI-19

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A beloved comfort dog handler from Lake Barrington has died from complications of COVID-19.Rich Martin and his wife led a team of handlers and golden retrievers through the Lutheran Church Charities, who have responded to numerous mass shootings and other tragedies.Lutheran Church Charities president Tim Hetzner said in a video statement, "He traveled around the country, coast to coast making arrangements and coordinating our canine affiliates from across the county to respond to any crisis invite within 24 hours of the invite, in most cases sooner. This was Rich's passion: to pray with people, to be present with people, to be Jesus to people who were suffering."Martin was 68 years old.