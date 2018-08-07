176-foot mural on display outside Mag Mile hotel

A new 176-foot-long mural designed by a local artist is on display in downtown Chicago.The mural, which emphasizes environmentally-friendly movements in the city, spans a full block of Columbus Drive between Grand and Illinois outside the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile.Local artists, Nancy Pochis Bank, Brittney Leeanne Williams, Shayne Taylor and Brandin Hurley, designed and painted the mural. A group of eighth grade students from LaSalle II Magnet Elementary also helped by painting in the mural."The theme of the mural is 'Urbs in Horto' or city in a garden and depicts nine local scenes, including Caldwell Lily Pool, the Southside's Promontory Point, and the Westside's Logan Square Farmers' Market," Pochis Bank said.In addition to their involvement in the mural process, the group of students received the chance to learn about careers in art at the Nancy Pochis Bank Art Studio.