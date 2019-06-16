Chicago celebrates 40th Puerto Rican People's Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 40th Puerto Rican People's parade made its way through Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.The colorful spectacle celebrates the rich culture and heritage of the island.Nearly a hundred floats representing community organizations, car clubs, schools, businesses and friends filled Division Street.This year's parade was dedicated to founders and highlighted "Rescue, Relief, Rebuild Puerto" which is the campaign of the Puerto Rican Agenda in Chicago.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker both participated in the parade.