Air and Water Show: Golden Knights to honor fallen CPD officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special honor will take place at this year's Chicago Air and Water Show.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights will recognize officers killed in the line of duty in 2018 as a way to remember their sacrifice and honor their legacy.
"These officers run into danger. If there are shots fired they are running toward it and driving toward the shots fires instead of ducking for cover and running away," said Frank Gross, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation director of operations.
Officer Samuel Jimenez, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will all be honored with a special sky dive by the Golden Knights.
The members of the parachute team will be carrying the blue line flag, a symbol for fallen officers. The team honored Commander Paul Bauer during last year's show.
"Our motto at the foundation is to never forget and this is a way for us to remember these officers, to honor them. And anytime we can honor these officers it reminds the families that they will not be forgotten that we will be there for them," Gross said.
Families for the offers will be on hand for the honor and will also receive a special keepsake.
The flags carried during this year's jump will be accepted by commanders of the officer's designated district and flown on site.
The Chicago Air & Water Show is this weekend. The Show is from 10 a-m to 3 p-m at North Avenue Beach and is free.
