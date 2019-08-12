Chicago Air & Water Show: CPS student to take first flight with Young Eagle program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water show is this weekend and one local teen will get the chance to go to new heights.Every year the Young Eagle program gives a very special CPS student the chance to take a flight and for this year's co-pilot, it's the opportunity of a lifetime."I might be scared or nervous to do it, but I'm gone do it because I just feel like I can do anything," said Michael Harris.Michael Harris' first flight in his life with be with aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker."I feel like it's a good opportunity to have the experience to just be in the airplane for the first time and learn new things that I haven't really thought about or had the experience of," Harris said.Harris is part of Youth Guidance's BAM program and was nominated for this flight by his senior counselor for his willingness to always take on new challenges."Michael is always the one that volunteers, and is like 'I would love to come in,' and he just embodies what BAM is all about," said Youth Guidance BAM Sr. Counselor Jarvis Butler said.The Burnham Math and Science Academy graduate said BAM has been there to help him in and outside of school."Even with things outside of school, like there is a lot of stuff that kids go through, and he's always there to help us with that," said Harris."Although he's a quiet kid, he's a leader and he just needed something to help bring that out," Butler said. "So with the program I just give them the opportunity to step into leadership roles and try new things."Harris is ready and looking forward to all this flight has to offer."I'm most excited for the flips in the air and the take off because a lot of people say it's kind of scary at take off because of the shaking," Harris said. "I've never done a flip before on an airplane so I think it would be kind of cool, like a roller coaster."His flight is set for this Thursday and we'll be there to catch up with him to see how it goes.The Chicago Air & Water Show is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Avenue Beach and is free.