ALS Walk for Life to step off at Soldier Field next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Les Turner ALS Foundation will host its annual ALS Walk for Life on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The 2-mile course winds along Chicago's lakefront and through the iconic stadium.
With approximately 7,000 participants, the ALS Walk for Life is Chicagoland's largest gathering of the ALS community. Emceed by ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz and Melissa McGurren from "Eric in the Morning Show" on 101.9 THE MIX, the event will feature food, music and children's activities.
Participants fundraise and walk as teams in honor or memory of a loved one with ALS. Since its inception in 2002, the ALS Walk for Life has raised approximately $14 million for the Les Turner ALS Foundation. The funds raised are crucial to ensuring no one living with ALS has to face the disease alone.
Name of event: ALS Walk for Life
Date: Sunday, September 15, 2019
Hours: 9:30am registration opens; 11am walk begins
Address: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Deadline to register: On-site registration is available
Is this open to the public? Yes
For more information, Click Here.
