American Heart Association celebrating 25th annual Chicago Heart Walk

The American Heart Association is celebrating 25 years of lives saved at the Metro Chicago Heart Walks on September 20-22. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Heart Walk in Chicago, the Heart Association will host a family-friendly fitness festival, including a 1- or 3-mile walk and special stations set up on the grounds to highlight fun ways to get healthy. The walks will be held on Friday, September 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago; on Saturday, September 21 in at the Advocate Kensington Support Center in Oak Brook; and on Sunday, September 22 at Medline Industries in Northfield.

This year's Metro Chicago Heart Walks are chaired by Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., and Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of Omron Healthcare, Inc. Through the walks, the American Heart Association hopes to raise more than $3 million to fund medical research and community in that fight heart disease and stroke, our nation's number 1 and number 5 killers.

