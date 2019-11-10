Community & Events

Aspiring Chicago-area artists get glimpse into music industry at iHeartMedia Music Summit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aspiring Chicago-area songwriters, artists and music producers got a chance to see inside the industry they hope to join on Saturday.

iHeartMedia Chicago's WGCI-FM hosted its annual Music Summit, where hopefuls are able to interact with those in the business.

Chicago's own Chance the Rapper attended the event to help encourage the next generation of hip-hop artists. Other celebrity panelists included G Herbo, DJ Mustard, Hitmaka, K. Michell, Calboy and Polow da Don.

Beyond panel discussions, there were also networking opportunities, performances and a new artist showcase.
