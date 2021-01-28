Girl Scout cookies 2021: Chicago-area scouts introduce new ways to buy amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Girl Scouts are learning the art, of the "socially distant sale" this cookie season.It's a different kind of year for cookie sales, but the girls are getting it done.Girl Scout Sydney Barnes, 14, and her troop leader, who also happens to be her mom, Linda Colon, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about what changes have been made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Contact-free pickup and delivery orders are now being offered through a new national collaboration with Grubhub, and online cookie ordering is available.The proceeds from every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts' leadership programming.Cookie sales go through March.To order, visit, where you can purchase from Girl Scout troops local to your zip code.Or, beginning Monday, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.More details will be shared in February about how to order contact-free delivery from Grubhub in Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.