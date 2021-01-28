girl scouts

Girl Scout cookies 2021: Chicago-area scouts introduce new ways to buy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Girl Scouts partnering with Grubhub
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Girl Scouts are learning the art, of the "socially distant sale" this cookie season.

It's a different kind of year for cookie sales, but the girls are getting it done.

Girl Scout Sydney Barnes, 14, and her troop leader, who also happens to be her mom, Linda Colon, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about what changes have been made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact-free pickup and delivery orders are now being offered through a new national collaboration with Grubhub, and online cookie ordering is available.

RELATED: Girl Scouts work to mail program boxes to girls, meet virtually

The proceeds from every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts' leadership programming.

Cookie sales go through March.

To order, visit www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org/cookies, where you can purchase from Girl Scout troops local to your zip code.

Or, beginning Monday, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

More details will be shared in February about how to order contact-free delivery from Grubhub in Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgirl scoutscookiescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GIRL SCOUTS
Girl Scouts taking contact-free delivery cookie orders via Grubhub
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts pivot during pandemic
Teen wins prestigious Girl Scouts award for sexual assault database
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heater likely cause of Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children, officials say
IL reports 4,191 new cases, 103 deaths
How the Biden administration may affect your wallet
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Biden signs order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Alleged bank robber filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say
Show More
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Woman avoiding deportation at Chicago church must remain there after judge's decision
'Heightened threat' of domestic terror attack prompts rare federal alert
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
'Bachelor' Matt talks about Michelle, Victoria, and his future
More TOP STORIES News