CDOT, Divvy offering bike riding lessons this summer

AP File Photo/Scott Eisen
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation and Divvy are offering free bicycle riding classes this summer.

More than 100 additional spots were recently added. The classes are taught by CDOT's team of Bicycling Ambassadors, and are designed to help adults learn how to ride a bike on city streets.

The classes are two hours long, and riders will receive a free helmet.

Classes are open to children if space is available, but children under 16 must have their own bike as Divvy does not allow riders under 16. Anyone shorter that 5 ft. 3 in. can also bring their own bike, as they may be more comfortable on that than a Divvy bike.

The classes will be held from June 10 to Aug. 31 and will alternate between three locations:

Chicago Center for Green Technology
445 N Sacramento
Saturdays, 10 am - 12 pm, and from 1 pm - 3 pm
June 15, 29
July 6, 13, 20, 27
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Kennedy King College
710 W. 65th
Mondays, 6 pm - 8 pm
June 10, 17, 24
July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
August 5, 12, 19, 26



Seward Park
375 W. Elm Street
Thursdays, 6 pm - 8 pm
June 13, 20, 27
July 11, 18, 25
August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

RSVPs are required. For more information and to RSVP visit chicagocompletestreets.org/learn-to-ride-a-bike/
