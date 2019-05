CDOT, Divvy offering bike riding lessons this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation and Divvy are offering free bicycle riding classes this summer.More than 100 additional spots were recently added. The classes are taught by CDOT's team of Bicycling Ambassadors, and are designed to help adults learn how to ride a bike on city streets.The classes are two hours long, and riders will receive a free helmet.Classes are open to children if space is available, but children under 16 must have their own bike as Divvy does not allow riders under 16. Anyone shorter that 5 ft. 3 in. can also bring their own bike, as they may be more comfortable on that than a Divvy bike.The classes will be held from June 10 to Aug. 31 and will alternate between three locations:445 N SacramentoSaturdays, 10 am - 12 pm, and from 1 pm - 3 pmJune 15, 29July 6, 13, 20, 27August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31710 W. 65thMondays, 6 pm - 8 pmJune 10, 17, 24July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29August 5, 12, 19, 26375 W. Elm StreetThursdays, 6 pm - 8 pmJune 13, 20, 27July 11, 18, 25August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29RSVPs are required. For more information and to RSVP visit chicagocompletestreets.org/learn-to-ride-a-bike/