CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is the most exciting two minutes in sports: The Kentucky Derby!
You can sip on mint juleps while rooting for your favorite horse at Godfrey Hotel's Derby Day Party.
RELATED: Kentucky Derby 2019 odds: Game Winner the pre-race favorite
Event Information: Derby Day at The Godfrey
Date: Saturday, May 4
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Address: 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: Tickets start at $55/person
Purchase tickets at http://iogodfrey.com/events/
Celebrate The Kentucky Derby in style at the Godfrey Hotel Chicago
