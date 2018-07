Cook County Forest Preserves expanding dockless bikes program

How about biking the beautiful trails of Cook County without even owning a bike?The Forest Preserves unveiled a big expansion to its dockless bike-sharing program and there's still plenty of time left to go explore the trails.The program will bring 500 dockless bikes to the preserve, which will be available to visitors for $2.50 per 30-minute ride through the HOPR app. $60 seasonal memberships will allow riders to take one 90-minute ride per day through November.Bikes will be available at 50 hubs throughout the preserve.Cook County Forest Preserves Superintendent Arnold Randall joined ABC7 Sunday morningFirst-time HOPR users receive one free 30-minute ride. To learn more and download the app, click here A map of the trails is available here