COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cook County Forest Preserves expanding dockless bikes program

EMBED </>More Videos

How about biking the beautiful trails of Cook County without even owning a bike? (WLS)

How about biking the beautiful trails of Cook County without even owning a bike?

The Forest Preserves unveiled a big expansion to its dockless bike-sharing program and there's still plenty of time left to go explore the trails.

The program will bring 500 dockless bikes to the preserve, which will be available to visitors for $2.50 per 30-minute ride through the HOPR app. $60 seasonal memberships will allow riders to take one 90-minute ride per day through November.

Bikes will be available at 50 hubs throughout the preserve.

Cook County Forest Preserves Superintendent Arnold Randall joined ABC7 Sunday morning

First-time HOPR users receive one free 30-minute ride. To learn more and download the app, click here.

A map of the trails is available here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbikescook countyCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Independence Cup returns to Burnham Harbor
Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride honors fallen officers
National Chicken Wing Day
Fiesta del Sol continues in Pilsen
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man dies after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on Far South Side crash
Man seriously injured in West Side hit and run
3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
SW Michigan motel fire that killed 6 was an accident, police say
Independence Cup returns to Burnham Harbor
Body found in South Branch of Chicago River
Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride honors fallen officers
Show More
Woman, 61, killed in four-vehicle crash in South Deering
3 years later, search continues for Gary woman, nephew
Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing sailor Jon Santarelli
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
More News