Cook County Forest Preserves expanding dockless bikes program

How about biking the beautiful trails of Cook County without even owning a bike?
The Forest Preserves unveiled a big expansion to its dockless bike-sharing program and there's still plenty of time left to go explore the trails.
The program will bring 500 dockless bikes to the preserve, which will be available to visitors for $2.50 per 30-minute ride through the HOPR app. $60 seasonal memberships will allow riders to take one 90-minute ride per day through November.
Bikes will be available at 50 hubs throughout the preserve.
Cook County Forest Preserves Superintendent Arnold Randall joined ABC7 Sunday morning
First-time HOPR users receive one free 30-minute ride. To learn more and download the app, click here.
A map of the trails is available here.
Related Topics:
community-eventsbikescook countyCook County
community-eventsbikescook countyCook County