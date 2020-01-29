CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County government is turning 190 next year!
To celebrate the government wants a makeover...but only from high school students.
Students in grades 9-12 from all across Cook County are invited to get creative and design something that stands out from the current county flag.
The campaign is called #Flag2021: A new flag for a new century.
Students have until April 15 to submit their designs.
The winning design will be the official banner of Cook County Government, flown in all County operated locations and raised above Daley Plaza next January in a ceremony marking the introduction of #FLAG2021.
Designs can be submitted online, through email via flag2021@cookcountyil.gov, or mail the entry form (or a physical flag!) to 118 N Clark St, Room 436, Chicago, IL 60602.
For more information on contest rules, timelines and applications Click Here.
Cook County looking for new official flag design with contest for high school students
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News