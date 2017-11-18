Disney Channel star visits Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival always brings the stars for the holiday season. For the parade on November 18, 2017, Disney Channel star from the show "Andi Mack", Asher Angel will join the fun. He plays "Jonah Beck" in the hit coming-of-age show. Asher Angel visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about the upcoming parade and his hit show.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. when Mickey & Minnie Mouse illuminate 1 million lights along North Michigan Avenue. They'll be followed by other classic characters from Walt Disney World Resort, including Woody and Jessie from Toy Story; and more than 40 magnificent floats, helium-filled balloons, and six marching bands from across the country.
Santa Claus soars down the route on a float from Walgreen's to officially signal the start of the holiday season. The Lights Festival draws to a grand conclusion with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River. You can watch the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade on ABC 7 starting at 6 p.m.
The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Date: Saturday, November 18
Hours: Lights Festival Lane (11:00A - 4:00P), Tree-lighting Parade (5:30 - 7:00PM)
Address: The Magnificent Mile (Oak Street to Wacker Drive)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE
Link: https://www.themagnificentmile.com/