Fun family events to attend this holiday season

Soon enough, kids will be out of school for winter break and parents will be looking for activities to fill their day with festive fun.Donna Bozzo, the go-to mom for moms, parenting expert and author of "Fidget Busters & What The Fun", joined ABC7 News at 11 to share a rundown of inexpensive events the whole family can attend over the next few weeks.-The Chicago Children's Museum Snow Globe Party-The Steadfast Tin Soldier at LookingGlass Theater-Santa Breakfast and Holiday Lights at the Brookfield Zoo-Teddy Bear Tea at Hotel Zachary-Winterland at Gallagher Way-Family stay-cation hotel stays