Little Village celebrates 50th Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade

One of the most colorful parades in Chicago, the 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade, celebrates Mexican Independence with floats, mariachi bands and dancing in the streets.

The fun kicks off Saturday at 26th and Kedzie in the Little Village neighborhood. The parade draws tens of thousands in a huge tradition of Mexican pride.

The parade's end point is Fiestas Patrias on 26th Street and Kostner where a community party includes live music, food and carnival rides.

Event Information:

Little Village 26th Street Area Chamber of Commerce 50th Mexican Independence Day Parade

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2019

Hours: Noon to 2:30pm

Address: Between Kedzie 26th & Kostner & 26th Street, Chicago
