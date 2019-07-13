LUMA shares Taiwanese culture in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of student performers from Tawian is on a tour of America.The LUMA Native Taiwanese Study Group's first stop was at the United National Indian Youth Conference in Florida.They are touring Chicago this weekend to connect with American culture. They will perform at the Taste of Westmont.The Eric Haung, of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Jeff Yao, of the STUF United Fuund, and the LUMA stopped by ABC7 and gave a preview of their performance.Saturday, July 135 p.m - 10 p.m.Downtown Westmont, Cass AvenueFree