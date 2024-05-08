President Joe Biden to announce new Microsoft AI hub in WI before Chicago visit

President Joe Biden's Chicago visit will be after speaking on Investing in America campaign at Gateway Technical College in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden's Chicago visit will be after speaking on Investing in America campaign at Gateway Technical College in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden's Chicago visit will be after speaking on Investing in America campaign at Gateway Technical College in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden's Chicago visit will be after speaking on Investing in America campaign at Gateway Technical College in Wisconsin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to make an announcement in Racine, Wisconsin before traveling to Chicago on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to announce a $3.3 billion investment from Microsoft to build a new artificial intelligence facility.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump broke ground at the same sire on what was supposed to be an electronics factory for Taiwan's Foxconn.

In his remarks Wednesday, Biden plans to directly point his finger at Trump for the failed project, according to a White House official.

President Biden is expected to speak at 11:45 a.m. on the new developments in Wisconsin.

READ ALSO | Microsoft to build AI hub, train people how to best use artificial intelligence