COMMUNITY & EVENTS

MEX Talks

World-famous Luchador Cassandro, Chicago artists speak at major event focused on arts in Mexican community
CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --
Latinos Progresando, a leading community organization in Chicago, will host MEX talks, on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Goodman Theatre. The event will feature stimulating discussions on different forms of art and performance within the Mexican community, and how those art forms have reached and influenced audiences across different cultures throughout the world, as well as transformed the lives of the artists and performers who will be speaking.

This year's keynote speaker is world-famous luchador (wrestler) Cassandro; the 2018 lineup includes Chicagoan Maria Gaspar, Erika L. Sanchez (author of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter) and more artists whose work spans a variety of media and topics.

Latinos Progresando is an impactful and multi-faceted organization that provides legal services, educational programming, as well as arts and cultural events for Chicago's Latino and immigrant communities. At a time when immigrants, namely Mexican Americans, are being vilified and in some cases torn away from their families, Latinos Progresando is providing a crucial spectrum of services to keep families and communities together.

WHO:
Cassandro, world-famous luchador Erika L. Sánchez, poet, novelist, author of New York Times Best Seller, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
Lakin Valdez, writer, director
Maria Gaspar, interdisciplinary artist
Jorge Silva, producing coordinator, Goodman Theatre

WHAT:
Exciting discussion of Mexican culture and arts featuring world-famous speakers hosted by Latinos Progresando

WHEN:
Thurs., Sept. 6, 2018. Doors open at 6pm. Program 6:30-8pm.

WHERE:
Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St. Chicago, Owen Theatre
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
Teen change-makers on display during annual WE Day Special
Air and Water Show Week
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
AccuWeather: Strong storms and showers Monday afternoon
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Colorado officials to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
Show More
VIDEO: Purse snatchers try to get away with $75K, run over woman
'You gotta be all in': Nun describes throwing perfect first pitch at Sox game
2 Illinois men accused of using gaming app to lure boy
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pa. crash
More News