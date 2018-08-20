Latinos Progresando, a leading community organization in Chicago, will host MEX talks, on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Goodman Theatre. The event will feature stimulating discussions on different forms of art and performance within the Mexican community, and how those art forms have reached and influenced audiences across different cultures throughout the world, as well as transformed the lives of the artists and performers who will be speaking.This year's keynote speaker is world-famous luchador (wrestler) Cassandro; the 2018 lineup includes Chicagoan Maria Gaspar, Erika L. Sanchez (author of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter) and more artists whose work spans a variety of media and topics.Latinos Progresando is an impactful and multi-faceted organization that provides legal services, educational programming, as well as arts and cultural events for Chicago's Latino and immigrant communities. At a time when immigrants, namely Mexican Americans, are being vilified and in some cases torn away from their families, Latinos Progresando is providing a crucial spectrum of services to keep families and communities together.WHO:Cassandro, world-famous luchador Erika L. Sánchez, poet, novelist, author of New York Times Best Seller, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican DaughterLakin Valdez, writer, directorMaria Gaspar, interdisciplinary artistJorge Silva, producing coordinator, Goodman TheatreWHAT:Exciting discussion of Mexican culture and arts featuring world-famous speakers hosted by Latinos ProgresandoWHEN:Thurs., Sept. 6, 2018. Doors open at 6pm. Program 6:30-8pm.WHERE:Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St. Chicago, Owen Theatre