Millennium Park summer movie series celebrates theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is coming (despite Wednesday's temperatures), which means Millennium Park is lining up its summer film series.
This year's series runs June 4-Aug. 20 and celebrates Chicago's renowned theatre scene as each film is co-presented with one of 13 theatre companies in the city.
Movies include superhero smashes "Black Panther" and "Wonder Woman," Academy Award-wining "Moonlight," and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."
Here's the full list:
June 4: Black Panther
June 11: Frida
June 18: Love, Simon
June 25: Wonder Woman
July 2: The Wiz
July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You
July 16: Moonlight and Pan's Labyrinth
July 23: The Music Man
July 30: Fences
August 5: Inside Out
August 6: The Muppet Movie
August 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
August 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Most films will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Visit the city's website for more information.
