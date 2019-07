Millennium Park summer movie series celebrates theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is coming (despite Wednesday's temperatures), which means Millennium Park is lining up its summer film series.This year's series runs June 4-Aug. 20 and celebrates Chicago's renowned theatre scene as each film is co-presented with one of 13 theatre companies in the city.Movies include superhero smashes "Black Panther" and "Wonder Woman," Academy Award-wining "Moonlight," and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."Here's the full list:Most films will begin at 6:30 p.m.Visit the city's website for more information.