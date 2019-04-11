Community & Events

Millennium Park summer movie series celebrates theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is coming (despite Wednesday's temperatures), which means Millennium Park is lining up its summer film series.

This year's series runs June 4-Aug. 20 and celebrates Chicago's renowned theatre scene as each film is co-presented with one of 13 theatre companies in the city.

Movies include superhero smashes "Black Panther" and "Wonder Woman," Academy Award-wining "Moonlight," and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Here's the full list:

June 4: Black Panther

June 11: Frida

June 18: Love, Simon

June 25: Wonder Woman

July 2: The Wiz

July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You

July 16: Moonlight and Pan's Labyrinth

July 23: The Music Man

July 30: Fences

August 5: Inside Out

August 6: The Muppet Movie

August 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

August 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Most films will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Visit the city's website for more information.
