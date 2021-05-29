chicago proud

Northwestern student creates custom care packages for Alzheimer's patients

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Northwestern student creates custom care packages for Alzheimer's patients with Alzheimer's Brain Box business

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Northwestern University sophomore, Victoria Da Conceicao, is making Chicago proud by creating custom care packages for people who suffer from Alzheimer's and dementia.

Da Conceicao, the 19-year-old university student, created her business called "Alzheimer's Brian Box," which offers Alzheimer's and dementia patients a package filled with custom coloring books along with personalized writing prompts and essential oils.

"The brain box is a care package for Alzheimer's patients. It's based on photos of their lives. People send me pictures of their loved ones from various points of their lives and I turn them into coloring books," said Da Conceicao.

Her business started in 2018 when her beloved Mexican grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. At the time, Da Conceicao was a high school student in California and living with her grandmother. She then began researching therapies for the disease. From her findings, she learned that puzzles, custom coloring books and essential oils could help engage the brain and improve memory.

"We're very close, yeah. She pretty much helped raise me. She lived really close to me my whole life," said the Northwestern University sophomore.

Throughout her research, she found that Alzheimer's and dementia affect Black and brown communities at a higher rate. According to the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative, Latinos develop the disease one and one-half times more often than a non-Latino white. African Americans are two to three times as likely to develop Alzheimer's. These statistics were enough to push Victoria to help.

"I basically had a choice. Either I can make something of it and help other people or sit there and be upset about it," she said.

The Alzheimer's Brain Box is partnering with Yolo Hospice, a non-profit based in California. They will be providing over 50 boxes to their patients.

"To be that specific and provide specific pictures with people who have Alzheimer's where they actually fill in the drawing of their own kitchen and just really personalized to every person, that was very exciting to us and we're always looking for ways to support our patients," said Louise Joyce, Director of Community Development at Yolo Hospice.

The Sociology major said her grandmother is her motivating force behind the business. Da Conceicao said her goal is work with more care homes in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmettealzheimerscommunity journalistbusinesschicago proudalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Englewood native helps decrease food disparity in Chicago with his non-profit
Chicago cyclist attempts world record ride around Lake Michigan
Young Chicagoan debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer
6th grader gets new kidney from woman who works at his school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive tree falls on cars on Lake Shore Drive; 1 injured
Historic McHenry roller rink destroyed by 'suspicious' fire
Oak park couple's wartime love letters unearthed
Juneteenth on verge of becoming Illinois holiday
USPS raises stamp price to 58 cents
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Dreadhead Cowboy arrested during Dan Ryan protest
Show More
Lightfoot announces plans to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable
Illinois 2022 primary election could be pushed back
Chicago officials unveil summer safety strategy
Mayor looks to make Chicago's liquor sales curfew permanent
CPD hiring for the summer
More TOP STORIES News