Randolph Street Market features unique gifts for holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Randolph Street Market returns this year with two holiday markets to help you manage your shopping list.

For its final two indoor markets of 2019, Randolph Street Market is decking the halls at Plumbers Hall with 3 floors of one-of-a-kind shopping and fun for the whole family.

Grab a specialty cocktail and snack on popcorn in the new Sports Bar while shopping the most stylishly crafted mix of vintage and modern decorative objects, housewares, fashion, art, hostess gifts and more from 125 vendors.

David Sanchez from Randolph Street Market joined ABC7 to show off some of the unique gifts that are available for purchase.

Name of event: Randolph Street Market

Date: November 23 and 24 and again December 14 and 15

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Address: 1341 W. Randolph Street. Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $8 online in advance; $10 at the gate; kids under 12 are free

For more information, visit randolphstreetmarket.com.
