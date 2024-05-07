1 killed in I-57 crash in south suburbs; lanes closed, Illinois State Police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died in a crash in Chicago's south suburbs Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

A vehicle driving south on Interstate 57 at 167th Street in Oak Forest just before 11 a.m. lost control, hit the right guard rail and rolled over, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

All southbound lanes of I-57 are shut down for a crash investigation.

SEE ALSO: Man dead after being hit by Metra train near Des Plaines station during evening rush

Police did not immediately identify the deceased driver or say what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.