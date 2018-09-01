COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Riders were stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America Saturday. (WISN-TV)</span></div>
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Several passengers were stuck on a roller coaster Saturday afternoon in Gurnee.

According to a Six Flags Great America representative, safety sensors stopped the ride and riders were escorted off.

The Gurnee Fire Department was asked not to assist in the incident.

The Six Flags statement said in full:

"Safety sensors on one of our coasters stopped the coaster during the initial ascent. All guests were safely escorted off the ride and continued with their visit. The safety of our guests is always our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening."

No injuries have been reported and no reason for the ride malfunction has been given.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsroller coastersix flagsGurnee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Declan Sullivan memorial fund helps low-income students attend college
Homewood Dairy Queen reopens after fatal crash
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos claims candidate Trump gave 'approval' nod to Putin meeting
McCain to be buried next to best friend from Naval Academy
Celebrate International Bacon Day
Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
Man's leg run over by CTA bus in Humboldt Park
Couple arrested after toddler ingested drugs including meth, fentanyl and Oxycodone
Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial
Show More
Teen, 13, missing from South Shore
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
More News