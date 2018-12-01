COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Hustle 5K raises money for pediatric cancer research

EMBED </>More Videos

The annual Santa Hustle 5K raises money for pediatric cancer research.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Santa Hustle is coming to town!

Soldier Field has been turned in a winter wonderland with thousands of runners decked out in their best Santa gear.

The annual 5K race is a fundraiser for the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Kathleen Casey from the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation joined ABC7 from Soldier Field to talk about the event.

For more information on how Santa Hustle is giving back and to learn more about the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraisercancercharities
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Esperanza Art Show shows off members' creativity
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40th anniversary at gala
Mayor honored at Chicago Consular Corps gala
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Alaska hit by more than 190 small earthquakes since Friday
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Teen charged with Blue Line robbery
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
Teacher charged with hiding cameras in Beecher High School
Weekend Watch: Susana Mendoza and the Illinois death penalty
Show More
3 injured in Portage Park apartment fire
Chew on This: Roots Handmade Pizza
Mouth and Foot Painting Artists don't let disability get in the way of artistic vision
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy Saturday
More News