Santa Hustle 5K raises money for pediatric cancer research

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Santa Hustle is coming to town!
Soldier Field has been turned in a winter wonderland with thousands of runners decked out in their best Santa gear.
The annual 5K race is a fundraiser for the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Kathleen Casey from the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation joined ABC7 from Soldier Field to talk about the event.
