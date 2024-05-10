Downers Grove hit-and-run leaves woman, 65, dead, police say

Downers Grove police said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Ogden Avenue Thursday night.

Downers Grove police said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Ogden Avenue Thursday night.

Downers Grove police said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Ogden Avenue Thursday night.

Downers Grove police said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Ogden Avenue Thursday night.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in west suburban Downers Grove Thursday night, police said.

Downers Grove police responded to the 600-block of Ogden Avenue at about 9:11 p.m. and found the victim dead in the roadway.

Authorities believe the woman was struck and killed by a dark colored small to midsize Honda or Acura SUV which left the scene of the accident and was last seen traveling westbound on Ogden Avenue.

The crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as authorities are notifying family members.

Meanwhile anyone with information about the vehicle is being asked to contact Downers Grove police.