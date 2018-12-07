COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Showmen's League of America's Christmas Circus delights NW Side students for 70 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Students on the Northwest Side were delighted Friday by a holiday tradition that has been bringing joy to children for the past seven decades.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Students on the Northwest Side were delighted Friday by a holiday tradition that has been bringing joy to children for the past seven decades.

Any day that begins with popcorn and cotton candy is bound to be a good one.

A sea of faces sat in awe of the Showmen's League of America performing at Hanson Park Elementary School. The magic-makers made an elf pop out of a box that had been pierced by swords - but how?

"I don't know. It's so cool!" said Andrea, one of the students watching the show.

Thousands of Hanover Park students have been awed like Andrea: The Showmen's League of America has been performing its Christmas Circus there for the past 15 years.

Elf Robin, one of the performers, said the experience can be educational for many.

"This is their first way of learning how to be an audience member," Robin said.

The performers even drew some of these young audience members to get in on the act. Axel was asked to place his shoes in a special machine. They were suddenly burned to a crisp.

Don't worry; all ended well. The performers magically got his shoes back to him.

"I don't know but it was inside a present," he said.

Tim Balster, a member of the Showmen's League, explained that part of the tradition is that each audience member goes home with a stuffed animal.

"Some of these kids, this is the only Christmas presents they're gonna get," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschristmas giftchristmascircusmagicsanta clauschildrenHanson ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Countdown Chicago 2019 to celebrate New Year's Eve
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
Buddy Guy, 'Hamilton in Chicago' star among performers at Navy Pier Illinois bicentennial bash
US Postal Service's Operation Santa kicks off Monday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Charlottesville rally convicted of murder
Pearl Harbor commemoration at Naval Station Great Lakes
Thieves targeting businesses in Lakeview and Lincoln Park
Volunteer at Northern Illinois Food Bank to help feed thousands
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
Show More
Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks
Pritzker joins call for immigration reform
Principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
Burr Oak students surprised with free bikes
More News