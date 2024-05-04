Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Winnebago counties | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms are moving across the Chicago area Saturday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for DeKalb and Winnebago counties until 5:15 p.m.

While the thundershowers are just west of the Chicago area, they are forecasted to move east in the evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

DeKalb County has seen wind gust of 60 mph, McGinnis said.

