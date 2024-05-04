Glendale Heights man charged with helping accused cop killer Xavier Tate Jr. evade arrest

Malik Murphy of Glendale Heights is charged with a felony after police say he helped accused Chicago police officer killer Xavier Tate Jr. hide.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The man whose home Xavier Tate Jr. was found in when he was arrested for the murder of CPD Ofc. Luis Huesca is also facing felony charges.

Malik Murphy is charged in DuPage County with felony concealing or aiding a fugitive. He appeared in court Friday and is free on pretrial release.

His neighbor said she had no idea perhaps the most wanted man in the Chicago aera was on the other side of her wall. She described Murphy as pleasant and courteous.

"I was just shocked because he wasn't, you know, Malik wasn't really the type of guy that I would expect to be in this type of sort of serious situation," Baylor Esposito said.

Esposito lives next door to Murphy in the Ellyn Crossing Apartments, where Xavier Tate, Jr. was arrested Wednesday night.

Authorities have declined to say how Tate Jr. and Murphy knew each other, or what led to police and U.S. Marshals to Glendale Heights.

"Anywhere that Tate was, as we determine who he was with and what he was doing, will be accountable for their role in that," said CPD Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

Investigators say Tate had been at Murphy's apartment for two or three days before his arrest. Esposito said during that time she never saw Tate, but that Murphy, strangely, knocked on her door several times for unknown reasons. She said she never answered because she had the flu.

"And it's freaky to think that Xavier was in his home when he was knocking," she said.

ABC7 tried to knock on Murphy's door Friday, but got no answer.