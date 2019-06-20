human remains found

Remains of N.C. soldier, presumed dead in 1953, return from North Korea

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- The remains of a soldier who was presumed dead in North Korea in 1953 are finally coming home.

Pfc. William Hoover Jones, who is one of two soldiers whose remains have been returned by the North Korean government, and since identified, is being returned to Rocky Mount.

The remains of Jones, who went missing-in-action during the Korean War on Nov. 26, 1950, arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday morning.

RDU Fire Rescue provided a water cannon salute.

The public stood with the fallen soldier's family, as well as local officials, during the ceremony.

On Friday, Jones will lie in honor at the NC State Capitol. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to lay a wreath in Jones' memory and present the family with US and NC flags flown over the State Capitol.

The public can pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Funeral services for Jones will be held on June 23 at Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on August 22.

Jones has been awarded a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinahuman remains foundkorean wararmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Human foot found in Crown Point pond confirmed to belong to missing Indianapolis area woman
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Children find woman's burning body in New York
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect turns self in for fatal Walgreens shooting in Belmont Cragin
2 killed in fiery semi crash on I-94 in Racine Co.; NB lanes reopen
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
Mom accused of killing special-needs son described him as 'pure evil'
PA police investigating feces-littered home for child, animal abuse
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Show More
"I felt like I was going to die": Atlanta woman talks getting sick in DR
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty after controversial social media posts
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
Man in employee uniform robs Near West Side Jewel-Osco
More TOP STORIES News