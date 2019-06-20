ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- The remains of a soldier who was presumed dead in North Korea in 1953 are finally coming home.
Pfc. William Hoover Jones, who is one of two soldiers whose remains have been returned by the North Korean government, and since identified, is being returned to Rocky Mount.
The remains of Jones, who went missing-in-action during the Korean War on Nov. 26, 1950, arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday morning.
RDU Fire Rescue provided a water cannon salute.
The public stood with the fallen soldier's family, as well as local officials, during the ceremony.
On Friday, Jones will lie in honor at the NC State Capitol. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to lay a wreath in Jones' memory and present the family with US and NC flags flown over the State Capitol.
The public can pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral services for Jones will be held on June 23 at Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on August 22.
Jones has been awarded a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
Remains of N.C. soldier, presumed dead in 1953, return from North Korea
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News