Tall ship Windy sails Chicago River to port at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The tall ship Windy has sailed down the Chicago River on her way to port at Navy Pier Wednesday.

It's been a long, shuttered year for the vessel and her crew and her arrival is a welcomed sight.

"We're proud to be an ambassador and to represent Chicago with its spirit," said Captain Bruce Randall, owner of Windy.

The 148-foot Windy expects to begin sailing on May 21 and with the pandemic shutting so many things down last year, seeing the tall ship moving once again brings renewed hope.

"We really need to recover, we're a small family owned business we don't have the huge resources to continue last year really took a bite to your world so we're really hoping to get it back," Captain Randall said.

The tall ship Windy first set sail in 1996, and has hosted thousands of people since then and the crew hopes to once again continue the tradition.

"You are getting pushed by the wind, you're just hearing the waves, moving along watching the skyline, seeing the city pass you slowly," Randall said. "It's a surreal and serene event."
